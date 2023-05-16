Communities like Prince George are opening their doors to residents within the Peace River Regional District who are escaping the wildfires in that area.

The City of Fort St. John confirmed to Vista Radio people are on their way to PG after being turned away in Dawson Creek due to a lack of hotel rooms.

In addition, the City of Prince George has opened an Evacuation Reception Centre for evacuees, which is located in the Kin 1 lounge.

City of Fort St. John Information Officer, Ryan Harvey spoke to Vista Radio.

“With them being full (Dawson Creek), they have had to redirect additional people down to Prince George and I know that we do support our neighbours and I think that will continue.”

In addition, an evacuation alert remains in place for 21-thousand Fort St. John Residents.

63 wildfires are currently burning in BC, including five blazes of note in the Peace Region.

They include Donnie Creek, Cameron River, Boundary Creek as well as the Red Creek and Stoddart Creek wildfires.

Harvey added Fort St. John is also organizing a plan as where to where residents will be temporarily looked after.

“If the situation does turn for the worse, we would have a plan in place not only for people would go and how they would get there. Obviously, there are people with mobility challenges who don’t drive so it would be important that everybody is able to evacuate if it came to that.”

In addition, the Fort Saint John area did catch a break overnight from the Stoddart Creek wildfire.

“Certainly we didn’t see the smoke blow in and the sustained wind that was expected yesterday and overnight. Hopefully, that means on the wildfire front, that it wasn’t as bad as they expected it to be.”

“Things didn’t go as bad as they could have gone or predicted. Obviously, we are not out of the woods yet. It’s good for people to be prepared but not panic.”