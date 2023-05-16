Northern Health is asking residents to exercise caution during the heat wave as the risk for heat-related illnesses is increased.

Northwest Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton said heat-related illnesses are on a spectrum.

“You can have mild symptoms which are easily addressed and can be easily recovered from, all the way up to heat stroke which is very dangerous and a medical emergency.”

Symptoms to watch for include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, rashes, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, nausea, confusion, fever, and swelling in the hands and feet.

If you notice any symptoms, she recommends you stay in an air-conditioned building and to drink water.

She adds to keep an eye on those in your circle, especially those with an increased risk of illness.

Those at an increased risk are:

Seniors aged 65 years or older

People who live alone

People with pre-existing health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or respiratory disease

People with mental illness such as schizophrenia, depression, or anxiety

People with substance use disorders

People who are marginally housed

People who work in hot environments

People who are pregnant

Infants and young children

People with limited mobility

Anyone working outside is recommended to wear light weight and loose-fitting clothing, a hat with a wide brim, and sunscreen.

If you think someone is experiencing severe heat related symptoms, call 911 immediately.

More information can be found on the Northern Health website.