Ten-day passport service in Prince George will finally become a reality.

That’s according to a spokesperson for Federal Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development Karina Gould where the Service Canada location at 1393 Fourth Avenue is set to open tomorrow (Wednesday).

10-day passport service was scheduled to begin on April 25th but was delayed due to the Public Service Alliance of Canada strike.

Previously, Kelowna was the nearest city to offer northern residents any sort of 10-day passport services, while other offices are located in Vancouver, Surrey, and Victoria.

The opening of the PG office will not only ease the travel burden for northerners, but it will also ease the added congestion often seen at those other locations.

During the summer of 2022, Ottawa added 10-day passport services to 13 cities across Canada including Lethbridge, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, and Whitehorse with the remaining sites situated in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island.