A new 50-space childcare centre is now open in Kitwanga.

The new facility was made possible through $2.2 million from the Province’s New Spaces Fund. It replaces an older, smaller centre that was no longer meeting the community’s needs.

The daycare will be operated by the Gitwangak Education Society in partnership with the local Band Council.

“When I think of good childcare, I think of our language nest. Not only do our children get to learn how to talk, paint and colour in English but they also get to learn Simalgyax, our Gitksen language,” said parent Serenity Williams.

“They get to sing songs with our Elders, watch our traditional preservation and go out on the land to learn hands-on. Kids will get to learn their culture, their language and be in a safe place. This is amazing and an exciting big step for childcare.”

In addition, the childcare centre will provide nutritious, traditional meals for the children, and has a food garden and small smokehouse on the grounds.

“It’s so important that families have access to childcare that is not only close to home but is also culturally sensitive and meets their needs,” said Nathan Cullen, MLA for Stikine.

“The Gitwangak Education Society and the Gitwangak Band Council have done such an incredible job creating this space, and I’m so happy to see it come to life.”