Updated: 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 17th:

Burns Lake once again has the worst air quality in the province according to IQ Air, with an AQI of 291.

Vanderhoof sits at the seventh worst position with an AQI of 191.

Burns Lake is reported to have an AQI of 259.

Updated: 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 17th:

Houston has dropped out of the top 10 worst air quality list according to IQ Air with an AQI of 172.

Burns Lake still sits at second worst with an AIQ of 288.

Vanderhoof remains the worst in the province with an AIQ of 317.

Updated: 9:25 a.m., Wednesday, May 17th:

Burns Lake has dropped to having the second worst air quality according to IQ Air with an AQI of 285.

Vanderhoof is now reported to be the worst with an AQI of 312.

Houston remains at fifth with an AIQ of 199

Original Story:

A special air quality statement has been issued for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District due to smoke traveling from wildfires in northeast BC.

According to the IQ Air website, Burns Lake has the worst air quality in BC with an air quality index (AQI) of 279, Houston is in fifth place with an AQI of 197.

Burns Lake also has the third worst quality across Canada.

The public is being advised to stay inside and reduce physical activity where possible.

Those with pre-existing conditions such as asthma and heart disease are at an increased risk of experiencing health effects.

It’s also recommended to take a break from the smoke when needed.

More information can be found on the Environment Canada website.