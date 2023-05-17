The Peace River Regional District has reduced the Evacuation Order area for the Red Creek and Stoddart Creek wildfires.

The following communities are no longer under an evacuation order and are now under an evacuation alert:

North Pine

Pineview

Northern sections of Charlie Lake (north of Highway 29 and 246 Road)

The following communities remain under evacuation order:

Rose Prairie

Montney, Buick

Coffee Creek

Prespatau

Altona

Peejay

Osborn

Nig Creek

Murdale

As of 9:18 this morning (Wednesday), the Stoddart Creek Wildfire is estimated to be 21,455 hectares in size.

As of 9:27 this morning, the Red Creek wildfire remains at a mapped 2,947 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service officials say these fires continue to display aggressive fire behavior in areas with cured grass and heavy spruce.