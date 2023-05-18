A new forum is being held in Smithers to help empower women leadership.

The Nation 2 Nation Womens Gathering titled She Leads was started by founder Lisa Mueller, after her success starting an annual economic forum in Terrace.

“This year, I really wanted to bring a women’s gathering. A space for women to talk about mentorship and leadership, and how lots of women are starting their own businesses.”

She said doing the event in Smithers felt right as there are a lot of female leaders in the community and didn’t want to run a second forum in Terrace.

The event starts on May 29th with registration and opening remarks from the Wet’suwet’en.

Mueller said everyone is welcome to attended and time to register is limited.

Another reason she wanted to create the gathering is to help encourage women to enter executive roles.

“We’re getting entry level jobs as women and I was bothered by that because today, women can do whatever they want. We’re in a space now where if you want to do it, do it.”

The first speaker at the event is the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould who’ll be speaking about truth and women in leadership.

In total, 20 speakers will be at the event along with around 200 attendees according to Mueller.

You can learn more about the event and register on the Nation 2 Nation website.