While temperatures will continue to remain above normal this time of year, the weather is expected to cool off in the coming days.

According to Environment Canada, temperature records were broken Sunday (May 14th) and Monday (May 15th), with a new record set for Smithers on Tuesday (May 16th) after hitting 29.5 degrees.

The previous record was set in 2006 at 26.7 degrees.

Air quality was also poor through the week due to smoke from wildfires in northeastern BC.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Armel Castellan said a clearing trend is in store starting today (Thursday) and continuing through the weekend.

“We are hoping those winds will push this cloud of smoke further northeast. Beyond that, we are also looking at some significant rain for eastern BC Sunday and Monday.”

In the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, a small chance of rain is forecasted on Sunday.

While smoke levels and temperature are expected to drop, Castellan said to continue to follow health advice for hot and smokey weather.

“For folks who are outside, we’re into high UV index this time of year. Between the smoke, the sun is beating hard and it’s a good reminder to put sunscreen on.”

More information for Smithers and Burns Lake can be found on the Environment Canada website.