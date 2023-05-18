As of noon today (May 18th), category 2 and 3 fires are prohibited in the Northwest Fire Centre.

During the ban, items like fireworks, including firecrackers, and sky lanterns are not permitted.

Any campfires under a half-metre in height and length, and charcoal, gas, or propane stoves are still allowed to be used.

The prohibition will remain in place until June 15th, or until the public is otherwise notified.

The Category 2 & Category 3 open fire prohibition applies to all BC Parks, Crown lands and private lands, unless otherwise specified (e.g., in a local government bylaw).

Anyone found in contravention of an open-burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, may be required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $10,000 or, if convicted in court, may be fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to one year in jail.

If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs.