The long weekend is coming up, ICBC is once again reminding drivers to use caution when traveling.

Across the province, 480 people are injured in crashes this weekend every year – they say speed is a top contributing factor.

On average, 15 are injured in 110 crashes in Northern BC .

They are also warning police will be heavily targeting speeders throughout the weekend in an attempt to help cut these numbers down.

