A trip to Mexico is on the mind of a Prince George woman after claiming a $75,000 lotto prize.

Sherry Wickets struck it rich during the BC/49 draw that was held on May 6th.

The local resident bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven on Highway 16 East and checked it while grocery shopping at Superstore.

“My first thought was, ‘No way,’’ Wickes exclaimed.

Aside from the early summer vacation, Wickets plans to use some of the money to pay off her new truck.