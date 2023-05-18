WestJet and the Airline Pilots Association have reached a tentative contract.

The union represents WestJet and Swoop pilots.

Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

“The WestJet Group is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement that is industry-leading within Canada and recognizes the important contributions of our valued pilots by providing meaningful improvements to job security and scope, working conditions and wages,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group Chief Executive Officer.

“We appreciate we were able to arrive at a deal, however, recognize the impact on our guests and we sincerely appreciate their patience during this time. We are pleased to now return our focus to providing friendly, reliable and affordable air service to Canadians for years to come.”

While the airline is ramping up its operations as quickly as possible, the full resumption of operations will take time.

Guests are encouraged to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

