The Peace River Regional District has made some alterations to its Evacuation Alerts and Orders in relation to the Red Creek and Stoddart Creek wildfires.

The communities of Buick Creek, Murdale and Mile 70 remain on evacuation order.

The evacuation order area includes:

 Properties north of 254 road on both sides of the Alaska Highway to the top of East Cache Creek

 Properties on the West side of the Alaska Highway and the Mile 98 Road

 Properties on the West side of Prespatou Road, Whispering Pine Lake and Umbach Creek,

 Properties south of Triad Road and,

 All properties on the Beatton Airport Road from the Alaska Highway to Triad Road.

Any impacted residents who have not yet evacuated are asked to travel to Fort St. John.

Once there, evacuees are asked to do the following:

 Register for Emergency Support Services (ESS):

o At the reception centre at North Peace Arena – 9805 96 Ave Fort St. John, BC. If after hours please call

250-794-3310.

o If local accommodations are unavailable, you will be redirected to the nearest community.

In addition, the Peace River Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas:

 Rose Prairie, Montney, Coffee Creek, Prespatou, Altona, Peejay, Osborn, Mile 62 ½, and the East side of Highway

97 from Wonowon to Mile 120.

For those under the alter, residents are encouraged to locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated.

Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents, cell phone & charger and, if time and space

permits, keepsakes for quick departure.

Furthermore, residents in the impacted areas should prepare to move disabled persons, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed.

Red Creek continues to burn at just under 3-thousand hectares while the Stoddart Creek remains at 21,455 hectares. The Prince George Fure Centre has four blazes of note – the other two are Donnie Creek and Cameron River, both are also located in the Peace Region and are out of control.