Last week, the Bulkley Emergency Support Services (ESS) mobile response unit trailer was broken into.

According to Matt Herzog, Director for Bulkley ESS, around $500 worth of equipment was stolen from the trailer.

“There was a couple of camping lights that we use if there’s no power, a tool bag full of miscellaneous tools, and two drills.”

He added one of the windows and the screen door were damaged during the incident.

Despite the setback, Herzog said the unit is still fully operational and most of the equipment has been replaced.

Bulkley ESS purchased the trailer in 2019 during the fires near Burns Lake as evacuees had filled hotel beds.

“The mobile response unit can be used for deploying volunteers to another community and support with an emergency reception centre,” said Herzog.

The idea was created because a couple of ESS volunteers had a trailer that was towed to Burns Lake during the fires to provide them with a place to sleep.

“We haven’t had an opportunity to deploy it since then. We almost deployed it in 2021 but ended up not needing a large-scale evacuation.”

Bulkley ESS is the only support team in BC with a mobile reception centre.

The Smithers RCMP investigation remains ongoing.