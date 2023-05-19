Residents in the Peace Region within the vicinity of the Donnie Creek wildfire have been given some updated instructions.

The Peace River Regional District issued an Evacuation Order for the area: North of the Beatton River on Tommy Lakes Road and the Beatton Airport Road.

The order also includes north of Grewatsch Creek on PDR 22, extending north to the border with the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality.

Residents should leave immediately and head south to Fort St. John.

In addition, an evacuation alert is now in place for the following areas:

Nig Creek and North of Nig Creek on the Beatton Airport Road,

• North of 24 km on Tommy Lakes Road,

• East of Highway 97 from Mile 120 to Trutch, including all areas within 20 km of the Donnie Creek Evacuation Order Area.