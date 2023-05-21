A UNBC panel will be taking questions on the implementation of off-grid technologies for water sanitation.

UNBC’s Water and Sanitation Holistic Technologies Research Group is working on sustainable solutions for water in remote areas.

“The goal of our project is to have outreach in these rural and remote communities, specifically because they don’t always have the infrastructure support that other people get in larger urban cities,” said UNBC Molecular Biology and Biochemistry student Lexy Green.

“Because of that, their water and sanitation services are not up to par, they don’t have access to clean water, they don’t have access to sanitation services, and this ends up with a lot of either unclean unsafe drinking water, and then dumping of untreated water into the environment, which is a big concern for us.”

Green says they’re looking for sustainable, long-term solutions that are environmentally friendly, and that people can implement themselves.

The research group will be hosting the panel at the Wood Innovation and Design Centre on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.