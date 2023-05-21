Updated: 1:00p.m., Sunday, May 21st, 2023
Power is expected to be on by 7:00 tonight (Sunday) according to BC Hydro.
Updated: 11:45 a.m., Sunday, May 21st, 2023
BC Hydro said crews are on scene and working to correct the outage.
Original Story:
About 10 thousand BC Hydro customers are without power from Telkwa to Gitanyow.
BC Hydro said the cause was a power transmission circuit failure.
The outage started at 10:40 this morning (Sunday).
According to BC Hydro, crews were assigned to correct the outage.
You can find more on the BC Hydro website.