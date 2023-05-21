Listen Live

Update: Bulkley Valley residents without power due to transmission circuit failure

By Logan Flint
About 10 thousand customers are affected (BC Hydro)

Updated: 1:00p.m., Sunday, May 21st, 2023

Power is expected to be on by 7:00 tonight (Sunday) according to BC Hydro.

Updated: 11:45 a.m., Sunday, May 21st, 2023

BC Hydro said crews are on scene and working to correct the outage.

Original Story:

About 10 thousand BC Hydro customers are without power from Telkwa to Gitanyow.

BC Hydro said the cause was a power transmission circuit failure.

The outage started at 10:40 this morning (Sunday).

According to BC Hydro, crews were assigned to correct the outage.

You can find more on the BC Hydro website.

