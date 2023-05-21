Listen Live

Donnie Creek blaze continues to grow, rainfall warning issued for parts of Peace Region

By Darin Bain
Mckay Creek wildfire (Photo supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

The Donnie Creek Wildfire has shown more growth this weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that the fire has grown to 134,769 hectares in size, a growth of about 16,000 hectares overnight.

As of yesterday afternoon (1:40 p.m. Saturday), the Stoddart Creek Wildfire has grown to an estimated 26,638 hectares in size, while the Red Creek wildfire remains at just under 3,000 hectares.

A rainfall warning has been issued for parts of Northern BC, including the Fort St. John area.

According to Environment Canada, a long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

They’re forecasting around 50-75 mm, with amounts approaching 100 mm for southern areas of the Peace Region.

The Peace Region is currently in a High Streamflow Advisory.

 

