The Donnie Creek Wildfire has shown more growth this weekend.

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting that the fire has grown to 134,769 hectares in size, a growth of about 16,000 hectares overnight.

As of yesterday afternoon (1:40 p.m. Saturday), the Stoddart Creek Wildfire has grown to an estimated 26,638 hectares in size, while the Red Creek wildfire remains at just under 3,000 hectares.

A rainfall warning has been issued for parts of Northern BC, including the Fort St. John area.

According to Environment Canada, a long episode of rain, at times heavy, is expected.

They’re forecasting around 50-75 mm, with amounts approaching 100 mm for southern areas of the Peace Region.

The Peace Region is currently in a High Streamflow Advisory.