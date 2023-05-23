There are fewer properties under evacuation orders in northeast B.C. as heavy rain fell over the long weekend.

There are 87 wildfires burning across the province including 51 in the Prince George Fire Centre (and 1 in the Northwest Fire Centre).

Two of the fires, the Stoddart Creek and Red Creek blazes, northwest of Fort St. John, were downgraded in status to “being held”, which means they are not expected to spread past containment lines, after weeks of burning out of control.

The only out-of-control wildfire in the PG Fire Centre is Donnie Creek which is located approximately 136 kilometres southeast of Fort Nelson.

Last night (Monday), the Peace River Regional District rescinded the Evacuation Orders pertaining to the Stoddart and Donnie Creek blazes but alerts remain in place.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Eastern portion of BC’s Interior Region where 30 to 50 millimetres of rain could fall today (Tuesday).

The highest amounts of rain are projected to be near the mountains.

In addition, officials in Alberta are hopeful that there’s some relief in sight with rain and cooler weather helping cut down on the number of wildfires burning.

There are 72 active wildfires in Alberta, down from 91 on Saturday, with 20 of them classified as out-of-control.

16 evacuation orders remain in place, with nearly 11,000 Albertans still unable to return home.

