There will be no shortage of names called during UNBC 30th Convocation ceremonies.

Our university will celebrate its second-largest graduating class, granting 843 credentials during graduation events held in five different communities across Northern BC. In 2009, 895 credentials were granted.

The Convocation Ceremonies begin Friday in Prince George with a pair of events.

“This year’s Convocation is exciting and uplifting on so many levels – we’re celebrating one of the largest graduating classes in the history of our University and I want to congratulate the graduates on their incredible individual achievements,” said UNBC President Dr. Geoff Payne.

“It also signifies a collective triumph for our University and our community partners as we celebrate the graduates from three unique programs born out of imperative needs across northern B.C. Together, we have tapped into the potential of training and retaining engineers, nurses, and teachers to meet the pressing demands for their skills.”

Other ceremonies are scheduled for Terrace (May 29th), Quesnel (June 1st), Fort St. John (June 2nd), and Gitwinsihkw (May 30th)