Quesnel RCMP arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of breaking into several vehicles in Quesnel.

Police said in a release that on Tuesday, May 16th after reviewing several videos posted on local social media pages, Quesnel RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit along with the General Investigations Section began an investigation into a man who had committed several thefts from vehicles during the night time hours over the preceding month.

Police were able to identify the man in the videos as a repeat offender who was known to Quesnel RCMP.

He was later arrested and found in possession of several stolen bank cards.

Police said charges of possession of stolen property and failing to comply with conditions have been laid against Gordon Pagens who remains in custody awaiting further court appearances.

Results of the investigation have been sent to the BC Prosecution Services for assessment and other charges may be forthcoming.

During the course of the investigation, police learned that the majority of the victims did not report any of the thefts, or frauds to the RCMP.

