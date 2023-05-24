The Smithers Pride Society is bringing its pride celebration back this weekend with United in Pride.

This is the sixth year the society has run pride celebrations, having started as a celebration at Smithers Secondary.

Events will start at noon on Saturday with live music from Zanna and the Zig Zags, DJ Gobe, and Elyszium.

Food venders will also be at the event including Smithers B.C. Helps Ukraine, Roadhouse, and Bulkley Valley Brewing.

A Drag Storytime is also scheduled featuring local Drag King River Wilde.

You can also find booths with support, information, and materials.

Smithers Art Gallery will also be running a button making booth with a few templates to colour in.

An official after party will take place at the Old Church for those 19+ starting at 8:00 p.m. with tickets available at Mountain Eagle Books.

Celebrations continue on Sunday with a Drag Brunch at the Roadhouse starting at 11:00 a.m.