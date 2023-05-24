Poverty and housing are among the top concerns in the early results of a BC Human Rights Commission poll.

The Commissioner has already received hundreds of responses to the Baseline Project poll that launched at the start of the month, but in a release said critical voices, including those in Northern BC, have been lacking.

According to the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner’s website, the Baseline Project Poll is “a multi-year project that aims to monitor and evaluate the state of human rights in B.C. Alongside community members and organizations, this project will identify human rights priorities and solutions to improve human rights issues across the province.”

The survey will take between 20 to 30 minutes for most people to do.

