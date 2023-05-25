BC Conservation Officers are investigating a grizzly bear shooting north of Quesnel.

The Officers were notified by the public about the incident on Sunday, May 21st, that two individuals had shot and killed the bear.

Kyle Bueckert, Conservation Officer, says they’ve located four suspects, and could now face heavy punishments.

“It could be anything from a lengthy hunting and fishing suspension, so that could be anywhere from five years to 15 or 20 years,” says Bueckert.

“as well, there would hopefully be a significant monetary penalty, and that would be up to the courts to decide.”

Bueckert added that grizzly bear hunting has been illegal in the province since December 18th, 2017.

Black bears however are able to be hunted, as long as it’s within open season, and hunters must remove all edible portions, under the wildlife act, and bring it back to their residence or meat cutter.

Bueckert notes that they hope to have the file written up in six months to a year, with it going to Crown Council for review, then to court, which could take one to four years.

On May 21 at approx. 5 pm, CO's were notified that 2 individuals had shot and killed a grizzly bear north of #Quesnel CO’s responded and located 4 suspects, the dead grizzly bear and seized 3 rifles. The #BCCOS would like to thank the public for their prompt reporting. — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) May 24, 2023

– with files from Zachary Barrowcliff, My Cariboo Now staff