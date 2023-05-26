National Range Day is coming up and the BV Rod and Gun Club are celebrating with an open house.

“National Range Day is a federal initiative by the Canadian Coalition of Firearms and Rights, and they are looking to celebrate the culture and heritage around Canadian firearms owners,” said club secretary Nicole Winterhalder.

She added that in Canada, there are around three million firearms owners, including hunters and trap shooters.

During the open house on June 3rd, there will be a BBQ and a chance to speak with some of the club organizers around firearms use in the Bulkley Valley.

Trap shooting will be running for participants to try along with .22 shooting at the range.

“We have some high level competitive [trap] shooters in Smithers,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the open house and is encouraged to participate in the range and trap shooting.