An agreement in principle between Westjet and the pilots union will see the airline’s pilots get a 24% pay bump over four years.

The Canadian Press reports that pilots will receive a 15.5 percent hourly pay raise this year retroactive to January 1st upon ratification of the deal.

They will also get a cumulative 8.5 percent hike to their hourly wage over the remainder of the contract, from 2024 through 2026.

Talks between the two sides came down to the wire last week, with WestJet canceling more than 230 flights in preparation for job action before a new contract was agreed to.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire