The McLeod Lake Indian Band is exploring the development of a $5 billion dollar hydrogen project, just north of Prince George.

According to a news release, it will be hosted at the Tse’khene Energy Transition Hub, which is located on the band’s Kerry Lake East Indian Reserve..

The anticipated cost of the project would make it one of the largest on-reserve energy projects in Canada.

“We are very excited about this project’s potential and by Mitsubishi Power’s intent to partner with us,” says Chief Harley Chingee.

“We have made quick progress in less than a year towards a project that will provide jobs and sustainable revenue for the McLeod Lake people for decades to come and help meet overseas demand for clean Canadian hydrogen. We are working closely with Mitsubishi Power Americas which is developing a number of hydrogen hubs in the United States, including a utility-scale clean hydrogen hub already under construction in Utah.”

Chingee met with Premier David Eby and Energy Minister Josie Osborne in Victoria on May 3rd to brief them on the project and how it fits into BC’s clean energy agenda.

McLeod Lake has been in contact with the Ministry of Energy, Mines, and Low Carbon Innovation along with the BC Energy Regulator on a draft Memorandum of Understanding for regulatory clarity regarding the project.

“The Tse’khene Energy Transition Hub is ideally suited for the development of large-scale industrial development,” said Dave LaVallie, CEO.

“The site is proximal to all the required infrastructure for clean energy export projects”.

Talks with BC Hydro are ongoing, as are discussions with interested investors, customers, and additional partners.

“We have a long way to go to make this project a reality,” said Chingee, “But the concept is less than one year old, and we are moving quickly. We are talking with several other major energy infrastructure companies who are interested in partnering or becoming customers.”