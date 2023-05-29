Evacuation orders have been expanded as a large Donnie Creek wildfire continues to burn out of control about 160 kilometres north of Fort St John.

The blaze has burned through more than 157,500 hectares.

The Peace River Regional District says the Donnie Creek and Tommy Lakes wildfires pose an immediate danger.

BC has 64 active wildfires with 39 of them in the PG Fire Centre.

Experts in Alberta say they expect the wildfire threat to increase again, as more hot, windy, and dry weather is in the forecast.

The number of wildfires in that province burning has jumped to 60, with 17 out of control.

Meantime, thousands of people have been forced to flee their homes in the northwest suburbs of Halifax, as a raging wildfire races through the area.

The flames are being spread by high winds through tinder-dry woods and grasslands.

Officials say dozens of houses have already been destroyed or damaged.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire