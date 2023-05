B.C.’s minimum wage is now the highest of any province in Canada.

It is increasing to $16.75 per hour from $15.65 on Thursday (June 1st), an increase of nearly 7%.

It will apply to approximately 150,000 workers including resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, and live-in camp leaders.

In April, the provincial government announced the nearly 7% spike.

Last year, B.C. increased the minimum wage by 2.8%, which was the increase in the cost of living in the province in 2021.