Bus transportation in Northern BC is getting a five-million-dollar boost from the provincial government.

Today (Monday), the BC Government allocated the money to Northern Development Initiative Trust to continue BC Bus North and the Northern Community Shuttle Program until 2026-27.

“We understand how critical BC Bus North and the Northern Community Shuttle program are to meeting the needs of people in northern communities who may otherwise have limited transportation options,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Extending these northern programs will ensure people can continue to access safe, reliable and affordable travel options to connect to family and industry in larger centres.”

In addition, the Province is also contributing $250,000 to help build an easy-to-use web-based platform for travel planning, reservations, and customer service to help reduce barriers to travel in the North. The platform should be ready by the fall.

“Passenger transportation services in northern B.C. will benefit greatly from this investment by the Province of B.C.,” said Joel McKay, chief executive officer, Northern Development Initiative Trust.

“The $5 million to extend the Northern Passenger Transportation Service funding program will support the operations of shuttle buses between rural and remote communities, while also benefiting the BC Bus North service that travels between regional centres. This additional funding will support mobility for those who live and work in B.C.’s North, allowing them to visit family and friends and access services using reliable transportation.”