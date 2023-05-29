The BC RCMP have confirmed there’s been a significant investigational development into the disappearance of Madison Scott.

The investigation has been led by BC RCMP Major Crime with the support of the Vanderhoof RCMP.

According to police, they are currently executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof, which is associated with to the discovery of Maddy, who has been positively identified by the BC Coroner’s Service.

The area has been secured, and additional resources are anticipated to be on scene for as long as may be required.

The Scott family has been advised, and have asked for privacy at this time.

“This has been a priority investigation for the RCMP over the past 12 years,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP.

“The discovery of Maddy is a significant development, however this investigation remains an active and ongoing missing person’s investigation where foul play has not been ruled out.”

When asked if remains were found, Saunderson said all she could confirm was that “Maddy had been positively identified.”

Today (Monday) marks 12 years since she was reported missing on May 29th, 2011.

No charges have been laid at this time.