Vanderhoof Mayor Kevin Moutray says the community is in shock after the remains of Madison Scott were identified by the BC Coroners Service.

The discovery was made today (Monday) on the 12-year anniversary she was first reported missing by police.

The BC RCMP is executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof.

Moutray told Vista Radio the community along with the family is in mourning.

“It’s really hard to put it into words. It’s tough to comprehend as it’s been 12 years of wondering and to have an answer.”

He added as tragic as the findings, the family now has some form of closure.

“At least now the family knows where she is and they can move forward. It’s going to be a long road with a lot of healing. The community will be there for them and they will get through it but it’s going to be a tough road.”

“We are obviously relieved there will be some answers for the family. The community and family are deeply in mourning for the loss of such a young person. We are a small community, we look out for one another, everybody is connected but we are just in shock.”

No charges have been laid but police are not ruling out foul play.

“It will be interesting to see how the RCMP investigation goes to see how that moves forward and get a bit more closure that way and understand what happened. It has been hanging over our heads as to where she is,” added Moutray.

The investigation is ongoing. it is being led by BC RCMP Major Crime with the support of the Vanderhoof RCMP.

The area has been secured, and additional resources are anticipated to be on the scene for as long as may be required.