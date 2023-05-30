Several Vanderhoof residents had their say on the shocking discovery of Madison Scott, who was identified by the BC Coroners Service yesterday (Monday).

Her remains were located on the 12-year anniversary she was first reported missing to the BC RCMP.

Dan Geary who knew the Scott family says it’s a tough time for everyone.

“It’s more personal I guess. Especially dealing with Dawn and Elden all the time. I wish the family all of the best and I am sure it’s a bittersweet feeling.”

Linda Urqhardt is stunned that it took well over a decade to get to this point.

“As a community, it’s disappointing that it took this long and sad to know that I live in a community where people could do that to somebody else. I am just glad it’s over.”

“I am so glad that she is found and that her family can have some closure and move forward with their lives.”

Will Moutray, can’t fathom all the adversity the family has faced.

“It’s horrible just imagining what they have gone through going 12 years without knowing anything. I am glad that it is coming full circle, I just wish it was under better circumstances.”

People like Aiyana Wallace who spoke about the recent development stated while she didn’t know Madison personally she does have a connection to her.

“I am connected to Madison through many people in my personal life including my husband who was a fellow grad with her. Even though I didn’t get to know her personally I am thinking of her and the family at this time.”

Kassie Penner was just eight years old when Scott went missing and was her older sister’s age.

Penner, who just turned 20 stated it’s weird to think about coincidences and the timeline between 2011 and this year.

“For it being 12 years to the day exactly is hard to hear that kind of news.”

Vanderhoof Mayor Kevin Moutray stated the recent findings of Scott are tough to comprehend and that the community along with family are in mourning.

Police are executing a search warrant at a rural property on the east side of Vanderhoof.

No charges have been laid but police are not ruling out foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.