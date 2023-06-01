The Business-to-Business Roadshow is making a stop in Smithers on June 14th to host an Inclusive Economy Event.

Some local names will be presenting their successes in hiring individuals with disabilities like Leticia Groenink from High Road Support Services and Brie Mcaloney from The Grendel Group.

Also speaking are Leni Goggins from Inclusion Powell River and Tamara Shulman from the Share Reuse Repair Initiative.

The road show is happening in ten municipalities across the province, and the Town of Smithers has been working with them to bring the show to town.

“This is to support different individuals to have inclusive employment. We’re going to be showcasing what we have for local success stories, and business and non-profits that are having inclusive employment,” said Will George, Economic Development Officer for Smithers.

Information about employment opportunities and resources for employing disabled people will also be at the event.

Presentations and panel discussions will have ASL interpretation for those with hearing impairments, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

According to George, the event is free to attend, with lunch provided.

Only 75 spaces are available, and you can register to attend here.