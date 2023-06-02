Prestige Hotels and Resorts are returning their annual Good Lemonade Day fundraiser in support of JoeAnna’s House in Kelowna.

The event is running tomorrow (Saturday) at hotels across the province with 70 lemonade stands in 17 communities.

The event started last year by a group of Kelowna volunteers wanting to create a way for children and youth to think of others.

At the inaugural event, 70 stands were erected across the province, including Prince George and Smithers.

Over $17 thousand was raised from the stands to help those travelling have a home away from home while receiving care at Kelowna General Hospital.

Anyone unable to attend and still wanting to donate can do so here.