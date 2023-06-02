It was the warmest May on record last month with four heat records being broken in Smithers and six in Burns Lake.

According to Environment Canada Meteorologist Matt Loney, a Pacific trough usually hangs over the area helping to keep temperatures lower.

“This year, that trough was further west which allows warmer, drier air to filter up from the south and the marine influence was quite a bit less.”

Looking ahead, he said June is expected to have above normal temperatures as well with near or below normal precipitation.

In Smithers, rain is expected to start over the weekend and continue through Monday while Burns Lake will see showers beginning tonight (Friday).

Warm and dry conditions are expected to return starting Tuesday.

Loney said the forecasted temperatures will not trigger an extreme heat warning as overnight temperatures aren’t expected to be above normal.