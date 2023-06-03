Nico Myatovic of Prince George assisted on the first goal and also scored the last goal (into an empty net) for the Seattle Thunderbirds in a 4-1 victory over the Peterborough Petes Friday night in Kamloops.

With the victory, the WHL champion Thunderbirds have advanced to their first-ever Memorial Cup Final.

Seattle will play the Québec Remparts in the championship game Sunday afternoon starting just after 4:00.

The 18-year-old Myatovic set up Brad Lambert at 15:32 of the second period which gave the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead which they took into the dressing room after 40 minutes.

With the Petes goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Myatovic tallied into an empty net with 2:09 left in the third to complete the game’s scoring.

Myatovic now has four points in four Memorial Cup games.

Kyle Crnkovic also had a goal and an assist and was named the Player of the Game.

The Thunderbirds outshot the OHL champion Petes 47-28.

More on the Memorial Cup can be found here.