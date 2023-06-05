The Donnie Creek Wildfire, southeast of Fort Nelson continues to burn at over 240-thousand hectares in size.

Recently, a pair of planned ignitions brought a 55km portion of the south flank of the fire down to a workable area for crews.

Fire Information Officer, Julia Caranchi told Vista Radio the upcoming weather forecast looks to be a bit of a mixed bag.

“So while winds should settle down by Wednesday, which is good news for us, there is a ridge of high pressure that is building and will bring some above-seasonal temperatures and some challenges for us moving forward.”

145 fire personnel along with 13 helicopters and 18 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the Donnie Creek wildfire – all of which are with the BC Wildfire Service.

She added crews within the complex are also keeping an eye on the Klua Lakes and Muskwa Rivers blazes – both are listed as out of control.

“Ariel resources and high-level scanning are being utilized to continue monitoring Klua Lakes. We are working on some advanced forward planning of some sort like longer-term action plans regarding that wildfire. It was active in recent days although imagery does not indicate any impact on infrastructure or established trigger points.”

As for the Muskwa Rivers blaze, Caranchi it took a bit of a different turn.

“Due to some growth, we had to take it out of the status of being held, and is back to being out of control. That fire is now estimated at 8,857 hectares in size.”

Klua Lakes on the other hand is 30,697 hectares.

There are 83 wildfires across BC, 48 of which are in the PG Fire Centre.