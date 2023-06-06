The College of New Caledonia is among five post-secondary institutions in BC to ratify a new three-year contract with its support staff.

The deal is retroactive to April of 2022 and will run until March 31st, 2025.

Employees will see a wage increase of roughly 11% over the duration of the contract.

Support staff employees provide services in administration, facilities, and technical support along with food and beverage, library support, and teaching assistance.

The other four colleges to ratify new agreements include: