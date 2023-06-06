Bleachers were full at the 76th Kispiox Rodeo.

This is the second year the rodeo has ran since the pandemic and President Christoph Muigg said numbers were comparable to last year.

“Saturday (June 3rd) was a really nice day. There was hardly any room for people to sit anymore and we had people standing just trying to get a piece of the action.”

He added this year also featured the largest number of competitors, with the biggest increase being seen in the timed events.

“The highlight event was probably bareback riding. We had some eight-point scores and the bucking horses were fantastic.”

It wasn’t just locals participating at the event as some travelled from Alberta and Australia.

“This is the first year that we’ve had the Gitsegukla Dancers come and perform which was great for the local community and to showcase First Nations culture at the rodeo,” said Muigg

Working on making the rodeo more professional is something he said the rodeo committee is hoping to work on before next year.

They also hope to keep the traditions around the rodeo alive.