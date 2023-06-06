We’re not even a full week into June and BC’s biggest wildfire so far this year has reached historic status.

The Donnie Creek wildfire has surpassed 240-thousand hectares in size and is the second-largest blaze in the province’s history.

It trails only the Plateau wildfire near Williams Lake in 2017, which was 545-thousand hectares.

Fire Information Officer, Julia Caranci told Vista Radio the size of the fire does come with a disclaimer.

“However, it’s important to note that the sheer size of the fire isn’t the only thing that is important about it. There are fires that are not the same size that has had greater impacts in terms of their impact on communities.”

Caranci added the weather forecast today (Tuesday) won’t provide any relief for fire crews.

“The story today is that we have strong, gusty winds expected so our objective is to over the short term ensure the safety of personnel working on the Donnie Creek complex. We are expecting some growth on portions of the east flank of the fire in particular as strong westerly winds will influence wildfire behaviour.”

When the wind gusts eventually die down, crews can resume normal operations.

“When conditions are safe to do so our objectives will be to continue direct parallel and indirect methods with ground crews and our heavy equipment supported by heavy aviation and to expand the containment line which began from the south flank of the fire.”

There are 75 fires burning across BC, 45 of which are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

There are 145 fire personnel working on the blaze along with 13 helicopters and 19 pieces of heavy equipment.

In addition, Canada could be on track for its worst wildfire season on record.

There are currently more than 400 fires burning in almost every province and territory, with 3.3-million hectares already burned….about 13 times the ten-year average.

More than half of those fires remain out of control.

And officials at the federal Natural Resources department say the risk of hot, dry weather might continue right through August.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire