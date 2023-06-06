Listen Live

Ali Lutick named Burns Lake Junior Centennial Artist

By Logan Flint
The junior category winner will compete in the plein air semi-finals (Photo Supplied: Lakes District Museum Society)

In the hunt for the Burns Lake Centennial Artist, the junior category winner has been selected.

Ali Lutick’s piece titled I Hate Being Bipolar, It’s Awesome was described by judges as “interesting, creative, and unique, [with] good flowing lines,” winning her first place.

With the title of Junior Centennial Artist, she won the $1,000 prize and a $100 certificate for art supplies.

“It means a lot to have this opportunity to share my art and get to see – and, hopefully, learn from – the other artists and their work,” said Lutick.

“It feels really good to know that other people appreciate my art. I know there are many incredible artists in this area so I’m a bit surprised and very grateful [to win].”

She’s also qualified to compete in the plein air semifinals with a chance to be named Burns Lake’s Centennial Artist.

As a student at Lakes District Secondary, Lutick hopes to pursue a career in the arts by taking a fine arts degree at the College of New Caledonia.

Second place was awarded to Lela Thiessen, who won $750 and a $50 certificate for art supplies.

Lily Shively came in third place, winning a $50 certificate for supplies and $500.

Seven other artists were in the running to win the junior category, each receiving a $50 certificate.

The main plein air segment starts July 8th at Spirit Square, with a chance to be named the Burns Lake Centennial Artist, win $2,000, and be commissioned by the village to create an art piece.

