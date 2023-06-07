Category 1 campfires are being prohibited in the Houston and Burns Lake area as of noon tomorrow (Thursday).

The ban affects the entire Nadina Fire Zone which also covers Granisle, Topley, and the Francois Lake area.

Other prohibited activities include:

Fireworks

Sky lanterns

Burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description

Binary exploding targets

Tiki and similar kinds of torches

Chimineas

Air curtain burners

Devices that are CSA or ULC rated and used for outdoors cooking, heat, or ambiance that uses charcoal, liquid, or gaseous fuel with a flame height less than 15 centimetres tall are not restricted under the ban.

The prohibition will remain in place until September 30th or the public is otherwise notified.

A category 2 and 3 open fire ban remains in place for the entire fire centre.