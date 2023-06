One lucky person from the Kitimat area might be $565,000 richer.

A lottery ticket was purchased in the community during last night’s (Tuesday) 70-million-dollar Lotto Max Draw.

It matched six of seven numbers plus the bonus.

The winning numbers were 04, 07, 13, 16, 31, 32, and 39, with 26 being the bonus.

A pair of tickets sold in Victoria and Ontario matched all seven numbers splitting the top prize, claiming 35 million dollars each.