HomeNewsFood cost in Northwestern BC $300 a month more than provincial average
Food cost in Northwestern BC $300 a month more than provincial average

By Will Peters
(Image supplied by Pixabay.com)

A study from the BC Centre for Disease Control says people living in Northwestern communities, like Smithers and Prince Rupert, are paying the most in the province for groceries by a wide margin.

The average monthly cost of “the nutritious food basket” in different regions of northern BC. (Photo Via BC CDC)

The study investigated the cost of a monthly nutritious food basket for a family of four in all areas across the province in May-June of 2022.

The Northwest region came in at $1,571 a month. The next highest area is Southwest Vancouver Island, at $1,386 a month.

The provincial average is $1,263.

As seen in the figure above, the rest of northern BC is actually under this provincial average, Northern Interior by just a hair at $1,247, and the Northeast at $1,104.

The Northern Health area also had the least stores surveyed of any region in the province, just 18 of the 245 sampled.

The average monthly cost of the nutritious food basket by health authority (Photo Via BC CDC)

For more information on the study, click here.

