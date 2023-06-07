The Northwest Fire Centre has had the least number of wildfires burned in the province since the start of fire season.

Information Officer Morgan Blois said only 138 hectares have burned in the centre across 33 wildfires.

“Given the time of year, it’s on par with our average over the last decade. As well, it’s significantly less than our northern counterparts in the Prince George and Cariboo Fire Centres.”

She said none of this year’s wildfires have been a threat to communities or residencies.

“We have had a few that were within a few kilometres of neighbourhoods or home clusters but those are still fairly remote and haven’t threatened those structures.”

She added the most significant wildfires in size and activity have been south of Francois Lake.

“[They are] in an area that has seen a lot of wildfires over the years so we’re conscious of the area’s sensitivity.”

As fires in the centre have been quickly managed, Blois said crews have been dispatched to help with fires elsewhere in the province and Alberta, including the Donnie Creek wildfire southeast of Fort Nelson, which is over 300,000 hectares in size.

Across most of the Northwest Fire Centre, fire danger ratings have been in the moderate to high range.

With the hot spring and rapid snow melt, it’s being advised to be conscious of how recreation can affect wildfires and that human caused wildfires are preventable.