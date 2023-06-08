Six projects in Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, and Fraser Lake are being given over $50,000 in grants by the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF).

The Francois Lake Hall is being funded $25,000 to perform renovations including re-roofing the building and adding a canopy for the wheelchair access ramp.

In Vanderhoof, the Chamber of Commerce is receiving $5,000 to run a Live Local Campain to feature local businesses and giveaways.

The Nechako View Senior Citizens Home Society was rewarded with $6,844 to aid in creating affordable seniors housing.

Rip’n The North Bike Club will be performing maintenance to their bike trails and park with the $4,500 they are receiving.

Fraser Lake Elementary Secondary School will be replacing their 30-year-old score clock with their $5,000 grant.

A reverse osmosis system will be installed in the Fraser Lake Curling Rink as the club is receiving a $4,041 grant.

“I commend the Board for their regional approach to decision making and funding these projects that will boost the recreational opportunities offered to both residents and tourists. These exciting projects will further enhance the communities we live, work and play in,” said NKDF Chair Cindy Shelford

The next round of grant applications ends July 31st with applications under $5,000 accepted continuously.

The Society encourages applications from local governments, local First Nations governments and legally incorporated non-profit organizations.