The Quick Bridge is open once again for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

In September, the province announced the 100-year-old bridge would be replaced after it was determined by engineers that the structure was in a state of disrepair.

Work to replace the bridge started in November with residents only able to access the community via Lawson Road.

According to the province, the replacement was estimated to have cost $3.8 million and was originally projected to be complete by the end of February.