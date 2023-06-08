Residents of Tumbler Ridge and Bearhole Lake are being asked to head to Dawson Creek.

An Evacuation Order was issued by the community and the Peace River Regional District due to the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire posing a threat to human life.

Anyone in the evacuation order area, are being asked to report to the reception centre in Dawson Creek at the Ovintiv Events Centre.

Residents are being told to leave through Highway 29 or the Highway 52 east/boundary to Dawson Creek.