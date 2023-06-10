An area restriction order has been put into place for the Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires. Both fires are considered out of control.

The Prince George Fire Centre said the area is 21 kilometers east of Tumbler Ridge and 44 kilometers southwest of Dawson Creek.

More specifically, it is:

Starting at the intersection of Highway 52 (Heritage Highway) and Babcock Creek at coordinate A (54° 59.502, -120° 51.410) when heading north to Bear Hole Lake Road at coordinate B (55° 4.850, -120° 50.103) then heading east to the intersection of Bear Hole Lake Road and the Thunder Mountain Snowmobile Trail at coordinate C (55° 2.444, 120° 45.222). Then moving east along the Thunder Mountain Snowmobile Trail to coordinate D (55° 1.094, 120° 43.225) then heading east to coordinate E (55° 0.403, 120° 21.684). Heading northeasterly to coordinate F (55° 1.341, 120° 18.921) then northeasterly to coordinate G (55° 2.125, 120° 17.966). Heading north to the Kiskatinaw Forest Service Road road to coordinate H (55° 5.382, 120° 16.781) following the road up to the intersection with Kiskatinaw Forest Service Road at coordinate I (55° 7.165, 120° 14.632). Following Kiskatinaw FSR back to Highway 52 (Heritage Highway) at coordinate J (55° 7.182, 120° 13.180). Following Highway 52 south and west to the starting point at coordinate A (54° 59.502, -120° 51.410).

The area restriction took effect at noon.

Breaking the area restriction could result in a ticket for up to $1,150.